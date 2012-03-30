UPDATE 1-Mauritius says cuts 2012 growth forecast to 3.6 pct

* Key sectors, including textiles, to slow down

* Mauritius trying to diversify from tourism (Adds details)

PORT LOUIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius cut its economic growth forecast for 2012 to 3.6 percent from 4 percent, the statistics office said on Friday, citing a bleaker outlook for key sectors of the economy.

The Indian Ocean island’s economy expanded 4.1 percent in 2011.

The island is pushing to rely less on Europe, its main source of tourism revenue and a major market for its textile, sugar and services industry, and has been branching into information technology, business outsourcing and offshore banking.

In January, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2012 forecast for economic growth in Mauritius to 3.7 percent, citing the need for greater investment and fiscal consolidation.

The statistics agency said its key textile sector is expected to stagnate after expanding 8.0 percent in 2011. The sector shrank 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Construction is seen stagnating after the decline of 2.0 percent in 2011, while the manufacturing sector is expected to grow by 1.4 percent compared with 2.7 percent in 2011.

Last week Mauritius unexpectedly cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent citing risks to its growth outlook, which could be affected by uncertainty in global markets.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said there was momentum for growth in the tourist-dependent Indian Ocean island’s economy, which has been hit by the euro zone crisis, but that it would experience some slowdown before improving. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)