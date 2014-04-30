Mauritius central bank worried about rising corporate debt

PORT LOUIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Rising corporate debt may threaten financial stability in Mauritius, which is seeking to establish itself as an offshore financial centre and investment destination, the country’s central bank has warned.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick said he wanted to reverse a rise in the level of non-performing loans held by the Indian Ocean island’s banks, especially in the construction sector.

“Corporate indebtedness is high. The debt level of the 17 biggest companies on the island grew from 44 billion rupees to 70 billion rupees,” Bheenick said, without giving a time frame.

“Non-performing loans in the banking sector has started rising rather significantly since 2012. This is dangerous for our banks and the country,” he added.

In its latest Financial Stability Report, published in February, the central bank said mortgages had grown by 13.3 percent in the year to the end of September 2013.

The rise was driven by a 27.6 percent increase in lending for residential properties and a 13.8 percent increase in credit for commercial development.

“This growing level of credit presents a risk to banks amid possibly rising property prices that could potentially become a source of vulnerability for the financial system,” the Financial Stability Report said. It added that it had increased its vigilance on loans made for construction.

The remarks may fuel a row over interest rates between the central bank and the government.

The Bank of Mauritius has pushed for a rate hike to encourage savings while the Finance Ministry wants rates held at current levels and argues that the bank should draw excess liquidity out of money markets by other means.

Some analysts say rates at current levels may be encouraging companies to borrow from banks rather than fund themselves by raising equity or issuing corporate bonds.

“The rising corporate debt is the consequence of more than a decade-long tradition to have recourse to bank financing instead of raising funds through the stock market,” said Eric Ng, economist at Pluriconseil.

He said high levels of corporate debt acted as a brake on investment and could pose a risk if indebted firms could not repay loans.

“We need to reverse the trend by increasing interest rates to discourage firms to acquire more debts,” Ng said.

Bheenick did not specifically mention the issue of interest rates in his remarks.

In a split vote this week, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, five of whose eight policymakers are Finance Ministry appointees, held rates at 4.65 percent after a 25 basis point cut in June. (Editing by Edmund Blair and Catherine Evans)