a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mauritius Q1 GDP growth at 3.7 pct, maintains full year 2016 forecast
June 30, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mauritius Q1 GDP growth at 3.7 pct, maintains full year 2016 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q1 2016 GDP data)

PORT LOUIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius has maintained its 2016 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent and said first quarter growth accelerated, helped by improved performance in hospitality.

Statistics Mauritius said in a statement on Thursday gross domestic product grew 3.7 percent in first quarter 2016 from 3.2 percent in the same period in 2015. It grew by 3.5 percent in 2015 as a whole.

It said the accommodation and food service sector grew by 1 percent compared with 0.7 percent in first quarter 2015.

The Mauritian economy has been recovering slowly from the global economic crisis, which hurt tourist arrivals, particularly from Europe.

It said it had also changed its base year for compiling data to 2013 from 2007 used previously.

For more details, click here and here (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
