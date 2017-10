PORT LOUIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ economic growth will slow to 3.6 percent in 2012 from a previous forecast given by the government of 4 percent, the statistics office said on Friday.

In January, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2012 forecast for economic growth in Mauritius to 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)