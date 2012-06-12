FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius may cut 2012 GDP forecast further -cbank
June 12, 2012 / 7:54 AM / in 5 years

Mauritius may cut 2012 GDP forecast further -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius may have to again revise downwards its 2012 economic growth forecast if the global economic outlook keeps worsening, the central bank’s governor said on Tuesday.

“Mauritius could lose 0.5 to 0.6 percentage points with regard to (the) 3.8 pct growth forecast this year should the global economic situation deteriorate further,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a news conference.

Mauritius left its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectation, but cautioned there were clear downside risks to the Indian Ocean island’s economy that threatened the export sector in particular. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)

