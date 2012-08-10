Mauritius to cut 2012 GDP growth f'cast from 3.8 pct -cbank

PORT LOUIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mauritius is unlikely to achieve its 2012 growth forecast of 3.8 percent due to slowing performance in tourism and sugar production and expects to trim it before its rate-setting meeting next month, the central bank governor said on Friday.

“The growth forecast could be trimmed by 0.5 percentage points but we are working on it right now. Based on the present trends it is clear that we won’t achieve 3.8 percent this year,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking event at the bank’s premises. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)