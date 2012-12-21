FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius economy seen growing 3.7 pct in 2013 -stats office
December 21, 2012

Mauritius economy seen growing 3.7 pct in 2013 -stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ economy is likely to grow 3.3 percent in 2012 and will expand at a higher pace of 3.7 percent next year, the statistics office said on Friday.

“On the basis of information gathered on key sectors of the economy, and assuming historical implementation capacity of measures announced in the last budget as baseline, GDP would grow by around 3.7 percent in 2013, higher than the 3.3 percent growth estimated for 2012,” Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing George Obulutsa)

