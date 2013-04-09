Mauritius GDP growth seen rising to 4.4 pct in 2014 - IMF

PORT LOUIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ economy will expand 3.7 percent this year, slightly below potential due to subdued demand from its main markets and modest private investment, before accelerating to 4.4 percent in 2014, the International Monetary Fund said.

“Heavy dependence on demand from Europe for key services exports and declining competitiveness are particular sources of risks going forward,” the IMF said in a statement released late on Monday, adding inflation would be about 5 percent in 2013.