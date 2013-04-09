FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius GDP growth seen rising to 4.4 pct in 2014 - IMF
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Mauritius GDP growth seen rising to 4.4 pct in 2014 - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ economy will expand 3.7 percent this year, slightly below potential due to subdued demand from its main markets and modest private investment, before accelerating to 4.4 percent in 2014, the International Monetary Fund said.

“Heavy dependence on demand from Europe for key services exports and declining competitiveness are particular sources of risks going forward,” the IMF said in a statement released late on Monday, adding inflation would be about 5 percent in 2013.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.