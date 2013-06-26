FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius trims 2013 GDP forecast to 3.3 pct - stats office
June 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Mauritius trims 2013 GDP forecast to 3.3 pct - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius revised its 2013 economic growth forecast down to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent, official data showed on Wednesday, due to an anticipated contraction in the construction sector and slower growth in financial services and ICT.

“On the basis of information gathered on key sectors of the economy and performance of the first quarter, GDP is forecasted to grow by 3.3 percent, lower than the 3.5 percent forecasted in March 2013,” Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough)

