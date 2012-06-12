FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius may have reached end of easing cycle: cbank
June 12, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Mauritius may have reached end of easing cycle: cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius may have reached the end of a monetary easing cycle and any further cuts to its repo rate would only be possible if inflation fell below the key rate, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

“We could have reached the end of monetary easing. A further rate cut would only be possible if the inflation rate goes below the key repo rate, which is most unlikely,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a news conference.

Mauritius held its repo rate at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectation, but cautioned there were clear downside risks to the Indian Ocean island’s economy that threatened the export sector in particular.

The rate hold ended a modest loosening cycle that started off with a 10 basis points trim in December and an unexpected 50 basis point cut in March. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

