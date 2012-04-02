Mauritius business confidence hurt in Q1 - survey

* Service sector drags index down

* Services hit by strong rupee, euro zone troubles

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the first quarter of 2012 as a strong rupee and festering euro zone woes fuelled uncertainty in the island’s key services sector, a survey showed on Monday.

The quarterly study by the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) found more than half the private sector operators surveyed felt the economic environment was worrying, against just 2 percent who said it was favourable.

Mauritius last week cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.6 percent from 4 percent, citing a bleaker outlook for the main sectors of the roughly $10 billion economy, whose trade is heavily skewed towards the euro zone.

The bloc is Mauritius’ main market, accounting for 67 percent of exports. It is also the major source of tourists.

Although the government wants key sectors to look to new markets in Asia, service industries such as the tourism, ICT and business outsourcing sectors are for now focused on Europe.

The island’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent last month, after most economic analysts had forecast a more modest trim.

The central Bank on Monday released minutes of the March 19 Monetary Policy Committee meeting which showed that while all members supported a rate cut there was division over its size.

“Some in the Committee considered it important to continue to anchor inflation expectations and minimise the risk of second-round effects,” the minutes statement said. “Other members were, however, less concerned with inflation risks, placing more emphasis on the downside risks to growth.” (Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)