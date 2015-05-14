FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' conglomerate IBL 9-month profit falls 1 pct
May 14, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius' conglomerate IBL 9-month profit falls 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd’s nine-month pretax profit fell 1 percent on the back of lower revenue from its engineering, seafood and marine businesses in the nine months to end-March, it said on Thursday.

The group said pretax profit fell to 518.33 million rupees ($14.94 million), while revenue dropped to 14.15 billion rupees from 14.60 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 4.54 rupees from 4.78 rupees a year ago, the company said.

Shares in IBL closed at 114 rupees, down from 114.75 rupees.

$1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
