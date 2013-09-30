Mauritius Ireland Blyth's full-year pretax profit up 28 pct

PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL) reported a 28.1 percent rise in full-year profit after sales increased in the seafood and marine units at the Mauritian logistics and retail company.

IBL, which is involved in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics, said on Monday the profits climbed to 855.19 million rupees ($28.04 million) in the year to June after its seafood business in Gabon improved.

“With favourable market conditions, the best performer has been the seafood and marine sector,” it said in a statement.

The company said earnings per share rose to 7.92 rupees from 6.37 rupees a year earlier. Shares in IBL gained 1.04 percent to 97 rupees.

The firm was incorporated in 1972 after the merger of two leading companies, Blyth Brothers and Ireland Fraser which had been trading in Mauritius since the early 19th Century. The Group is a 100 percent Mauritian entity and was listed in 1994.