FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius yr/yr inflation seen rising to 4.4 pct end Sept -cbank
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Mauritius yr/yr inflation seen rising to 4.4 pct end Sept -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ central bank governor said on Tuesday the year-on-year inflation rate for the Indian Ocean island would rise to 4.4 percent at the end of September versus 3.7 percent a month ago.

Rundheersing Bheenick said inflation would start to converge towards 5 percent earlier than expected.

The country’s Monetary Policy Committee on Monday kept its repo rate on hold at 4.9 percent and cut its economic growth forecast for the year to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.