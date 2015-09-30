FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius conglomerate IBL full-year pretax profit up 6 pct
September 30, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius conglomerate IBL full-year pretax profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mauritius conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd’s pretax profit rose 6 percent in its full year to June driven by higher revenue from its seafood and marine businesses, it said on Wednesday.

The group posted a pretax profit of 838.67 million rupees ($23.66 million) and revenue of 16.23 billion rupees up from 15.39 billion a year earlier.

“The seafood & marine sector delivered an increase of 28 percent (in profit), mainly through its biotechnology and shipyard activities,” the firm said in a statement.

However, its financial services cluster saw a 55 percent drop in profits due to higher provisions taken in its leasing business, IBL said without giving details.

Earnings per share increased to 8.10 rupees from 7.70 rupees a year ago, the company said. Shares in IBL closed unchanged at 114.75 rupees. ($1 = 35.4500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
