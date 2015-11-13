FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritius conglomerate Ireland Blyth's first-quarter profit up 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS , Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL) reported an 18.3 percent increase in first-quarter pretax profit on Friday, helped by higher revenue from its engineering and seafood operations.

IBL, which is also involved in financial services and logistics, said pretax profit rose to 201.11 million rupees ($5.59 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

The engineering operations posted profit of 47.62 million rupees, up from 27.82 million a year earlier, while the seafood and marine division posted a 93.6 percent increase in earnings to 148.02 million rupees.

Earnings per share improved to 1.54 rupees from 1.52 rupees a year earlier.

The company was formed in 1972 through a merger of Blyth Brothers and Ireland Fraser, which had been trading in Mauritius since the early 19th century. It is a 100 percent Mauritian entity and listed in 1994. ($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
