FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland Blyth pretax profit jumps on seafood sales
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Ireland Blyth pretax profit jumps on seafood sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth’s quarterly pretax profit rose 30 percent to 209 million rupees ($7 million) driven by increased seafood sales.

IBL, involved in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics, said on Friday profit from seafood sales and marine operations rose 79 percent to 128 million rupees in the three months to end-September, its first quarter.

Earnings per share rose to 2.00 rupees from 1.93 rupees.

IBL shares had closed down 2.5 percent to 76 rupees before its results. ($1 = 31.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.