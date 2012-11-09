Ireland Blyth pretax profit jumps on seafood sales

PORT LOUIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth’s quarterly pretax profit rose 30 percent to 209 million rupees ($7 million) driven by increased seafood sales.

IBL, involved in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics, said on Friday profit from seafood sales and marine operations rose 79 percent to 128 million rupees in the three months to end-September, its first quarter.

Earnings per share rose to 2.00 rupees from 1.93 rupees.

IBL shares had closed down 2.5 percent to 76 rupees before its results. ($1 = 31.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)