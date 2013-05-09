FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius' Ireland Blyth 9-month pretax profit up 27 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

Mauritius' Ireland Blyth 9-month pretax profit up 27 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Pretax profit at Ireland Blyth rose 27 percent year on year for the nine months ending in March, but the Mauritian logistics and retail company warned of headwinds in some of its key divisions.

IBL, involved in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics, said profits reached 612 million rupees ($19.77 million), boosted by its seafood and marine sector.

However, it said that earnings dropped in the engineering and retail sectors as they continued to face severe competition.

“With trading conditions in these sectors likely to remain difficult, results will continue to sustain pressure,” the company said in a statement.

IBL said earnings per share rose to 5.86 rupees from 4.84 rupees a year earlier.

Last February IBL signed an agreement with Gabon and local investment fund Fonds Gabonais d‘Investissements Strategiques that will see an investment of 25 million euros in the country’s seafood and marine industry.

Shares in IBL rose 1.8 percent to 86.50 rupees at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 30.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.