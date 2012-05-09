Mauritius's Ireland Blyth's profit edges down

PORT LOUIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth, whose activities range from seafood to financial services, said pretax profit inched down 0.3 percent in the nine months ended March after a squeeze on its margins.

The firm exports its goods and services mainly to the euro zone, deriving its revenues in euros and the Mauritius rupee strengthened against the euro, squeezing the firm’s margins.

Pretax profit fell to 482.1 million rupees ($16.54 million)from 483.7 million a year ago despite 9 percent year-on-year revenue growth. Earnings per share dropped to 4.84 rupees from 5.28 rupee.