Mauritius's Ireland Blyth's profit edges down
May 9, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Mauritius's Ireland Blyth's profit edges down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth, whose activities range from seafood to financial services, said pretax profit inched down 0.3 percent in the nine months ended March after a squeeze on its margins.

The firm exports its goods and services mainly to the euro zone, deriving its revenues in euros and the Mauritius rupee strengthened against the euro, squeezing the firm’s margins.

Pretax profit fell to 482.1 million rupees ($16.54 million)from 483.7 million a year ago despite 9 percent year-on-year revenue growth. Earnings per share dropped to 4.84 rupees from 5.28 rupee.

$1 = 29.1500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Elaine Hardcastle

