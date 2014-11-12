FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritian firm Ireland Blyth's Q1 pretax profit fall 34 pct
November 12, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritian firm Ireland Blyth's Q1 pretax profit fall 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd. reported a 34 percent fall in first-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, hit by lower revenue from its engineering and seafood operations.

IBL, which is involved in seafood, financial services and logistics, said pretax profits fell to 161.32 million rupees($5.14 million) in the three months to September 30.

Earnings per share fell to 1.52 rupees from 2.25 rupees a year earlier.

Shares in IBL were unchanged at 115 rupees.

The firm was formed in 1972 through a merger of two leading companies, Blyth Brothers and Ireland Fraser, which had been trading in Mauritius since the early 19th century. It is a 100 percent Mauritian entity and listed in 1994.

1 US dollar = 31.4000 Mauritius rupee Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

