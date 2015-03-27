FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Mauritius Hotels CEO resigns, shares up on state plan to boost tourism
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 27, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

New Mauritius Hotels CEO resigns, shares up on state plan to boost tourism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 27 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels said on Friday its chief executive would step down but the luxury hotel group’s shares rose, extending gains on government plans to expand its budget for tourism promotion.

The company said Herbert Couacaud would retire on June 30 but would stay on till the end of the year to support his successor Gilbert Espitalier-Noel, reassuring investors about a smooth handover. The firm owns eight hotels in Mauritius, one in the Seychelles and another in Morocco.

By 0959 GMT, shares in one of the Indian Ocean island’s most heavily traded stocks were up 4.7 percent at 67.00 rupees, continuing a climb from 57 rupees on Monday when plans to boost the tourist promotion budget were announced.

“The appointment of a new CEO could also be seen by investors as bringing fresh blood to the company thus explaining the rise in stocks,” Kavisen Senivassen, analyst at Anglo Mauritius Stockbrokers told Reuters.

Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo said on Monday the budget for the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority would climb to 560 million rupees ($15.4 million) in 2015/16 from 390 million rupees.

Analysts said this boosted confidence in a vital industry. The Indian Ocean island relies heavily on tourist revenues, although it has been seeking to diversify its economy by building a financial services industry.

$1 = 36.4000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.