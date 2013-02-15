Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts first-half profit rises

PORT LOUIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ Lux Island Resorts said on Friday first-half pretax profit rose to 36 million rupees ($1.17 million) versus 15 million a year ago, boosted by its Maldives resorts.

The luxury hotel group, which has also resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said tourist arrivals in Mauritius ticked lower by 0.3 percent to 498,690.

Arrivals in the Maldives improved by 3 percent to 495,701 for the six month period to the end of December.

Earnings per share climbed to 0.26 rupees from 0.18 rupees, the company said in a statement.

“Germany and France, both shrank markedly in the last three months of 2012 suggesting that the Euro zone has slipped deeper into recession and throwing a first quarter (of 2013) recovery for the block into doubt,” Lux said.

The company said the continuing growth in additional rooms in its Mauritius resorts was also a source of concern given that it was not matched by a corresponding growth in arrivals.

However, the resort said it hoped its third quarter results should show an improvement on last year due to improved efficiency and cost controls, without elaborating.