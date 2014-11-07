Mauritius Lux Island pretax loss narrows in Q1

PORT LOUIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ Lux Island Resorts said on Friday its first-quarter pretax loss narrowed to 94.88 million Mauritius rupees ($3 million) from 108.52 million a year ago, mainly thanks to more tourists from Europe.

The luxury hotel group, which has also resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said it remained optimistic for an improved performance in 2015.

“The increase in arrivals from Europe noted lately should improve the performance of our Mauritius properties,” the group said in a statement.

It said its loss per share narrowed to 0.79 rupee in the three months to end-September from 0.90 rupee a year earlier.

Lux Island said tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 6 percent for the quarter to 236,177.

Arrivals from Europe, the Indian Ocean island’s main source market, went up by 8 percent, mostly driven by an 18 percent increase in arrivals from Britain. Arrivals from France rose 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 31.4700 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Clarke)