Mauritius Commercial Bank's pretax profit up 5.4 pct
November 14, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Mauritius Commercial Bank's pretax profit up 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank posted a 5.4 percent rise in pretax profit to 1.347 billion rupees ($43.38 million) for its first-quarter ended September, it said on Wednesday.

Ranked the biggest bank by capitalisation in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, MCB attributed the rise to profit growth at Banque Francaise Commerciale Ocean Indien, a Reunion island-based bank where it holds a 49.99 percent stake.

It said it expected the profit growth to continue in this quarter. Earnings per share rose to 4.78 rupees from 4.48 rupees a year ago, MCB said.

The results were released after the market had closed and shares in MCB had ended flat at 162 rupees each. ($1=31.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mike Nesbit)

