Mauritius Commercial Bank's profit climbs with loan book

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) first-half pretax profit climbed 10 percent to 2.7 billion Mauritius rupees ($88.38 million) due to its growing loan book, the bank said on Thursday.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said net interest income in the six months to Dec. 31 grew 11.5 percent to 3.5 billion rupees boosted by international trade finance.

The bank said earnings per share rose to 9.40 rupees from 8.45 rupees a year earlier.

Shares in MCB closed flat at 179 rupees before the results were released.