FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Commercial Bank's profit climbs with loan book
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Mauritius Commercial Bank's profit climbs with loan book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) first-half pretax profit climbed 10 percent to 2.7 billion Mauritius rupees ($88.38 million) due to its growing loan book, the bank said on Thursday.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said net interest income in the six months to Dec. 31 grew 11.5 percent to 3.5 billion rupees boosted by international trade finance.

The bank said earnings per share rose to 9.40 rupees from 8.45 rupees a year earlier.

Shares in MCB closed flat at 179 rupees before the results were released.

$1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.