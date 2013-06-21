FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius Commercial Bank to raise 5 bln rupees for restructuring
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

Mauritius Commercial Bank to raise 5 bln rupees for restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) aims to raise 5 billion rupees ($161.6 million) to finance a restructuring plan that will separate its banking and non-banking activities.

The biggest bank by assets in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region said in a statement on Friday that the changes will reduce its capital base by about 3.1 billion rupees.

As part of the restructuring, MCB’s investment in subsidiaries and associates, including 4.6 billion rupees in subordinated debt, will be transferred to a new entity, MCB Holdings.

The bank is seeking ways to raise up to 5 billion rupees to compensate for the capital reduction and to fund future growth.

It said that part of the funds would be raised through the issuing of floating-rate subordinated notes to the public. The notes would be listed on the stock exchange after regulatory approvals. ($1 = 30.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)

