FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Commercial Bank full-year profit up 3 pct
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
Future of Money
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 3:58 PM / 4 years ago

Mauritius Commercial Bank full-year profit up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) posted a 3.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on the back of a growth in its loan book, it said on Thursday.

MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, made a pretax profit of 5.203 billion rupees ($171.15 million) for the year ended June, up from 5.035 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 18.15 rupees from 17.32 rupees previously, it said.

A growing loan portfolio, especially outside Mauritius, led to an increase of 10 percent in net interest income to 7.047 billion rupees, despite the lower domestic demand for credit, pressures on margins from heightened competition and low yields on Treasury bills, MCB said in a statement.

The bank said it derived 46 percent of earnings from offshore operations although impairment charges went up, reflecting benefits from a market and product diversification strategy.

MCB’s shares closed ahead of the results higher at 192.50 rupees from 192 rupees.

$1 = 30.4000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.