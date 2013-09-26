Mauritius Commercial Bank full-year profit up 3 pct

PORT LOUIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) posted a 3.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on the back of a growth in its loan book, it said on Thursday.

MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, made a pretax profit of 5.203 billion rupees ($171.15 million) for the year ended June, up from 5.035 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 18.15 rupees from 17.32 rupees previously, it said.

A growing loan portfolio, especially outside Mauritius, led to an increase of 10 percent in net interest income to 7.047 billion rupees, despite the lower domestic demand for credit, pressures on margins from heightened competition and low yields on Treasury bills, MCB said in a statement.

The bank said it derived 46 percent of earnings from offshore operations although impairment charges went up, reflecting benefits from a market and product diversification strategy.

MCB’s shares closed ahead of the results higher at 192.50 rupees from 192 rupees.