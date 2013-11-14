Mauritius Commercial Bank Q1 pretax profit up 16 pct

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) reported on Thursday a 16 percent rise in pre-tax profit for its first quarter ended in September, aided by strong growth in its subsidiaries in regional countries.

MCB, ranked the biggest bank by capitalisation in the Indian Ocean region and east Africa, said pre-tax profit climbed to 1.56 billion rupees ($51.06 million) and said growth in the first six months of the year would be “satisfactory”.

MCB is present in Seychelles, Madagascar, Mozambique and Maldives. The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.00 rupees per share for 2013/14.

The results were released after the local stock market closed. Shares in MCB ended the session flat at 202.75 rupees a share. ($1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough and Tom Pfeiffer)