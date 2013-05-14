Mauritius Commercial Bank nine-month pretax profit up 4.6 pct

PORT LOUIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank said it expected full-year pretax profit to be better than last year, after reporting an increase of 4.6 percent in nine-month pretax profit.

MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, said pretax profit rose to 3.826 billion rupees ($122.83 million) to March 31.

“This satisfactory performance is the result of a market and product diversification strategy,” the bank said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 13.49 rupees from 12.75 rupees.

MCB said its financial year 2012-2013 would be better than last year, helped by improved regional prospects.