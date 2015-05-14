FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Commercial Bank Group profit up, optimistic for full year
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritius Commercial Bank Group profit up, optimistic for full year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group’s (MCB) nine-month pretax profit rose 30 percent to 5.13 billion rupees ($148.35 million) compared with the same period a year ago, helped by higher net interest and commission incomes, it said on Thursday.

MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected full-year profits to show a significant improvement from a year earlier.

“In spite of subdued private investment level and excess liquidity situation in Mauritius, net interest income grew by 9.7 percent to 6.05 billion rupees, driven by an expansion in our international activities,” MCB said in a statement.

It said net fee and commission income increased by nearly 20 percent, in line with the strong growth in revenues from asset management activities.

MCB Group’s earnings per share rose to 17.90 rupees from 13.23 rupees. Its shares closed higher at 204 rupees on the Mauritius Stock Exchange compared with 203 rupees the previous day. ($1 = 34.5800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.