Mauritius MCB Group H1 pretax profit up 16 pct, sees stronger full year
February 13, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius MCB Group H1 pretax profit up 16 pct, sees stronger full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mauritius Commercial Bank Group’s (MCB) first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent to 3.492 billion rupees ($105 million) from a year ago, helped by higher net interest and commission incomes, it said on Friday.

MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected full year profits to also improve.

The loan book grew resulting in a 6.2 percent rise in net interest income to 3.985 billion rupees ($120.21 million) while net fee and commission income increased by 18.0 percent to 1.589 billion rupees, the group said in a statement.

MCB’s earnings per share rose to 12.14 rupees from 10.32 rupees. Its shares were unchanged at 197.50 rupees on the Mauritius Stock Exchange.

$1 = 33.1500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

