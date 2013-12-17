New Mauritius Hotels posts 29 pct profit fall

PORT LOUIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 29 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on Tuesday, hit by a drop in arrivals from Europe.

The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the Seychelles and another in Morocco, cited a 4.5 percent drop in tourists from Europe for profit sliding to 428.07 million Mauritius rupees ($14.25 million) in the year to Sept. 30, against 602.93 million rupees the previous year.

“During the year under review, tourist arrivals grew by 1.9 percent at national level. A drop of 4.5 percent was, however, recorded in arrivals from European countries, with France and Italy, two of our main markets, registering reductions of 10 percent and 23 percent respectively,” the company said in a statement.

NMH blamed unfavourable conditions in terms of connectivity and pricing for air travel.

The results were released after trading on Mauritius’ stock had closed. Shares in NMH were unchanged at 90 rupees. ($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)