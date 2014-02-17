FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius NMH Q1 pretax up 6.3 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Mauritius NMH Q1 pretax up 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 6.3 percent rise in first half pretax profit on Monday due to higher occupancy rates and forecast a better second quarter.

The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the Seychelles and another in Morocco, posted a pretax profit of 570.55 million rupees ($18.89 million), pointing to a turnaround in the Indian Ocean island’s tourism sector.

Last year, it reported a 29 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hit by fewer arrivals from Europe.

However, the increase in air seat capacity brought by Air Mauritius on the China route and by Emirates airline with a daily Airbus A380 flight from Dubai would boost visitor arrivals in the second quarter, the group said in a statement.

Revenue increased by 3.1 percent to 2.56 billion rupees.

Earnings per share rose to 3.18 rupees from 2.92 rupees in the same period a year ago.

Shares in the hotel group, among the country’s most traded stocks, closed 0.3 percent higher at 83.25 rupees. The NMH results were released after the market close.

$1 = 30.2000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.