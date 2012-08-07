Mauritius' NMH sees profit hit by FX, slow tourism

PORT LOUIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels forecast a drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday after pretax profit for the nine months to June fell, blaming an unfavourable exchange rate and lower arrivals for the projected decline.

NMH said it expected difficult trading conditions to worsen due to fewer anticipated arrivals of tourists, as well as unfavourable currency moves.

“With this expected deterioration in market conditions and based on (the) present trend in bookings, overall results for the current financial year are expected to be lower than those of last year,” it said in a statement.

NMH, among the country’s most-traded stocks, said pretax profit fell 8.5 percent to 839.5 million rupees ($27.30 million for the nine month period.

Shares in the hotel group, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius and one in the Seychelles, ended trading on Tuesday unchanged at 68 rupees. The results were released after the market closed.

Earnings per share fell to 4.50 rupees from 4.77 rupees in the same period a year ago. Revenue rose to 6.4 billion rupees from 5.96 billion rupees.