FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius's Omnicane to raise 1 bln rupee via bonds
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Mauritius's Omnicane to raise 1 bln rupee via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s leading sugar producer Omnicane plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($33.4 million) through the issue of multi-currency medium-term bonds to fund its growth strategy, it said on Wednesday.

“The company may issue one or more tranches or series of notes having a maximum nominal amount of 3 billion rupees,” it said in a statement.

Funds raised would be used to finance growth at home and in the wider African continent, in the sugar and renewable energy businesses, Omnicane said.

It said Standard Bank Mauritius had been appointed as mandated lead arranger and it would list the first tranche of bonds amounting to 1 billion rupees on the stock market, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 29.9000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.