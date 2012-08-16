FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' Omnicane swings to a pretax loss in H1, 2012
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Mauritius' Omnicane swings to a pretax loss in H1, 2012

Jean Paul Arouff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane swung to a pretax loss of 129.40 million rupees ($4.2 million) in the six months to June 30 due to lower revenue from energy and sugar sales.

Omnicane, which operates a “flexi” factory producing sugar, electricity and ethanol, had posted a pretax profit of 33.68 million in the same period last year.

“Our energy segment posted a 13 percent lower profit ... as major repairs were undertaken at our La Baraque power plant during the annual maintenance period,” the company said in a statement.

The results were issued after the market close. Shares in Omnicane had finished unchanged at 73.50 rupees.

Revenue from energy production fell in the half year to 1.432 billion rupees from 1.442 billion a year ago. Sugar revenue was down to 167.12 million rupees from 174.9 million.

It said its loss per share deteriorated to 2.65 rupees from 0.29 rupees in the first half of last year.

The company said it expected a better performance from its sugar segment as its refinery was working at an enhanced capacity. ($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)

