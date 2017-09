PORT LOUIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth picked his son Pravind Jugnauth to serve as the island nation’s next finance minister, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

The younger Jugnauth, 53, previously served as the technology minister and had earlier in the day been cleared by the country’s supreme court of a corruption-related conviction. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans)