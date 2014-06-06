FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius finance minister quits after row with coalition partner
June 6, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius finance minister quits after row with coalition partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Mauritius Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Friday he had resigned over a political tussle with the ruling coalition party in government.

The Indian Ocean state’s prime minister said on Thursday his ruling Labour party would favour an alliance with the opposition MMM party at the next general election set for 2015 rather than Duval’s PMSD party, which has been in government since 2010.

“The three MPs of PMSD resigned from the government following a strong disagreement with the Labour Party regarding the future and stability of the country ”, Xavier Duval told a news conference.

Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff: Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
