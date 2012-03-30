Mauritius president says to quit, re-enter politics

PORT LOUIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Mauritian President Anerood Jugnauth said on Friday he would step down from his ceremonial position and return to party politics to challenge current Prime Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam and his governing coalition.

Jugnauth said his resignation was effective Saturday, and it could rock the usually placid political arena in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. Ramgoolam’s coalition has accused Jugnauth of meddling in the running of the Indian Ocean island. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)