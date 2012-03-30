FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius president says to quit, re-enter politics
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

Mauritius president says to quit, re-enter politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Mauritian President Anerood Jugnauth said on Friday he would step down from his ceremonial position and return to party politics to challenge current Prime Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam and his governing coalition.

Jugnauth said his resignation was effective Saturday, and it could rock the usually placid political arena in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. Ramgoolam’s coalition has accused Jugnauth of meddling in the running of the Indian Ocean island. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

