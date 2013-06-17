UPDATE 1-Mauritius cuts key repo rate to stimulate slowing economy

(Adds details, analyst)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Mauritius cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.65 percent on Monday to stimulate growth at a time when inflation is benign.

The central bank said in a statement that the Indian Ocean island was facing downside risks to its economic outlook. It noted that headline and core inflation were broadly unchanged since its previous meeting in March.

A Reuters poll last week had forecast the central bank would hold in the benchmark rate steady.

The bank revised downwards its growth forecast for 2013 to a range of 3.2-3.7 percent from its previous forecast of a range of 3.4-3.9 percent given at the previous monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in March.

The MPC noted that global economic conditions have remained weak and uneven since the March 2013 meeting.

“The domestic economy continues to be vulnerable to the subdued external environment,” the bank said in a statement.

“Economic performance has been below trend, with slow growth recorded in major export sectors despite diversification efforts, while a significant contraction has been noted in the construction sector. The output gap is projected to remain negative over the forecast horizon.”

Analysts said the cut was the right signal to the markets.

“With the rate cut of 25 basis points, the MPC is sending the right signal to the market,” Raj Makoond, director of the Joint Economic Council, an umbrella group of private sector associations told Reuters.

“This would impact positively on financing costs of local enterprises in these time of economic uncertainties.”

The bank noted that there were upside risks to the inflation outlook arising mainly from the public sector wage raised and possible spillovers to private sector wages remain significant.

The bank forecast that year-on-year inflation within a range of 5.3-5.8 percent by December 2013, equivalent to headline inflation of 4.1-4.3 per cent.

Mauritius’ annual average inflation was unchanged at 3.6 percent in May from the previous month. (Writing by James Macharia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)