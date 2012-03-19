UPDATE 1-Mauritius cuts rate by 50 bp, trims growth outlook

* MPC says risks remain to domestic growth outlook

* Analysts expect rate cut to spur private sector investment (Adds quotes and details)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Mauritius cut its key repo rate by a surprise 50 basis points to 4.9 percent on Monday due to risks to its growth outlook, which it also trimmed to take account of uncertainty in global markets.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said there was momentum for growth in the tourist-dependent Indian Ocean island’s economy, which has been hit by the euro zone crisis, but that it would experience some slowdown before improving.

Seven out of nine economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted a cut, with most going for a 25 basis point reduction to 5.15 percent, after a 10 basis point cut in December.

“Growth is projected to decline to 3.8 percent in 2012 but could turn out to be lower due to the continuing uncertainty in the global environment, especially if tensions resurface in critical markets,” the Monetary Policy Committee said on Monday.

The MPC said a rate cut was needed “in view of the higher downside risks to the domestic growth outlook compared with the upside risks to the inflation outlook”.

The Joint Economic Council, an umbrella group of private sector associations, welcomed the rate cut.

“(The) central bank sent the right signal to the market. This rate cut will not only reduce the cost of investment but might also have an impact on the exchange rate of the rupee,” Raj Makood, the body’s director, told Reuters.

Pluriconseil economist Eric Ng added: “The ball is now in the court of the private sector. We would expect to see an increase in investment now that they have obtained a rate cut.”

Finance Minister Xavier Duval said growth could be slower than a previous forecast of 4 percent. The International Monetary Fund cut its 2012 economic growth forecast to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent.

The MPC it expected headline inflation to decline to around 5.3 percent by June 2012, assuming no policy changes. It saw year-on-year inflation at 4.8 percent in June 2012 and 4.7 percent by December.

An IMF statement released on Monday said that, while the growth outlook for Mauritius was broadly positive, external risks had increased.

“The key priorities going forward are to sustain fiscal consolidation, reduce external imbalances, enhance competitiveness and public sector service delivery, and foster inclusive growth,” it said in a statement. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)