Mauritius holds key repo rate at 4.90 pct

PORT LOUIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius held its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, the central bank said.

The bank forecast economic growth between 3.6 percent and 3.9 percent in 2013 from 3.3 percent this year.

“The domestic economy has withstood the external headwinds relatively well, notwithstanding the slowdown in growth dynamics and price pressures in major export sectors,” the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.