Mauritius holds key repo rate at 4.90 pct

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - Mauritius held its key repo rate unchanged at 4.90 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, the central bank said.

The bank said underlying economic momentum is expected to remain positive, with economic growth ranging from 3.4 percent to 3.9 percent this year.

“However, important downside risks, stemming mainly from weak and uncertain economic conditions in main export markets, continue to weigh on the domestic growth outlook,” the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement. (Reporting Jean-Paul Arouff; Writing By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Duncan Miriri)