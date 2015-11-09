UPDATE 1-Mauritius lowers repo rate to 4.40 pct; cuts growth outlook

(Adds comment by central bank governor)

PORT LOUIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s central bank cut its repo rate on Monday for the first time since June 2013, trimming it by 25 basis points to 4.40 percent to boost economic growth in the small Indian Ocean island.

Bank of Mauritius said in a statement it had lowered the 2015 economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent from July’s 3.7 percent estimate.

However, central bank Governor Ramesh Basant Roi said the economy should expand by more than 4 percent next year.

The economy “is still below capacity so why not give a boost,” Roi told a news conference in Port Louis.

He said inflation wouldn’t be a concern this year or in 2016 because world commodity prices are expected to remain depressed. The bank forecast year-on-year inflation at 2.6 percent at the end of 2015, rising to 3.3 percent at end-2016.

Roi said bank staff had found that tourism earnings for the first six months were underestimated by 2.5 billion rupees ($69 million). In August, the central bank reported a 3.5 percent earnings drop in the first half to 21.78 billion rupees from a year earlier.

"With the new calculations, we expect tourism revenues to be around 49.5 billion rupees this year," Roi said. ($1 = 36.1000 Mauritius rupees)