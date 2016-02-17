FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mauritius leaves repo rate unchanged, cites global growth
February 17, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mauritius leaves repo rate unchanged, cites global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds central bank’s comments, context)

PORT LOUIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s central bank held its repo rate at 4.40 percent on Wednesday, citing a worsening outlook for global growth.

A majority of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to leave the rate unchanged because “risks to the global growth outlook remain tilted on the downside” in 2016, the bank said.

Headline inflation was likely to be stable in 2016, at around 2.3 percent.

“The MPC views that domestic inflation would remain quite low in the context of subdued global commodity prices and restrained inflation in major trading partner countries,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank projected the economy would grow 3.8 percent in 2016, a touch lower than the 3.9 percent forecast earlier by the country’s statistics office.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Larry King

