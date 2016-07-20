Mauritius central bank cuts benchmark rate to 4.00 percent

PORT LOUIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Mauritius's central bank cut its repo rate on Wednesday by 40 basis points to 4.00 percent, saying the downside risks to domestic growth outweighed the outlook for inflation.

Rameswurlall Basant Roi, the governor of the central bank, told a news conference the economy was expected to grow at 3.6 percent this year from the initial forecast of 3.8 percent.

Growth was expected to pick up to 3.8 percent in 2017, while headline inflation was seen at 1.5 percent this year and 3.0 percent next year, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)