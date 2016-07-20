FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius central bank cuts benchmark rate to 4.00 percent
July 20, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Mauritius central bank cuts benchmark rate to 4.00 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Mauritius's central bank cut its repo rate on Wednesday by 40 basis points to 4.00 percent, saying the downside risks to domestic growth outweighed the outlook for inflation.

Rameswurlall Basant Roi, the governor of the central bank, told a news conference the economy was expected to grow at 3.6 percent this year from the initial forecast of 3.8 percent.

Growth was expected to pick up to 3.8 percent in 2017, while headline inflation was seen at 1.5 percent this year and 3.0 percent next year, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

