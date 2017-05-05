CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tikehau Capital announces planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé (May 4)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
PORT LOUIS May 5 Mauritius' central bank held its repo rate at 4.0 percent on Friday, Governor Ramesh Basant Roi said.
Roi told a news conference that the bank projects headline inflation at around 2.0 percent in 2017, barring any shocks, down from a previous forecast of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
