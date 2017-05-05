PORT LOUIS May 5 Mauritius' central bank held its repo rate at 4.0 percent on Friday, Governor Ramesh Basant Roi said.

Roi told a news conference that the bank projects headline inflation at around 2.0 percent in 2017, barring any shocks, down from a previous forecast of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)