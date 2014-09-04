FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property drives Mauritius conglomerate Rogers' full-yr profit
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

Property drives Mauritius conglomerate Rogers' full-yr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mauritian conglomerate Rogers reported full-year pretax profit of 807 million Mauritius rupees ($26.12 million) on Thursday, driven by its property and financial services units.

The group - which operates in the Indian Ocean island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors - changed its reporting period to June 30. It said pretax profit in the previous nine months to June 30 was 1.95 billion rupees.

Revenue for the period was 6.1 billion rupees and earnings per share were 17.67 rupees, Rogers said.

The company said the economy in Europe, a key market, had not performed as well as the United States but “despite these challenges, the group...is expected to improve its performance for the year to 30 June 2015.” (1 US dollar = 30.9000 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.