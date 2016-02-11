Mauritius conglomerate Rogers reports 30 pct fall in Q2 pretax

PORT LOUIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Company reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly pretax profit on Thursday citing higher finance costs and lower profits from its hospitality operations.

The group, which operates in the island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profit before tax fell to 321 million rupees ($9.07 million) for the second quarter.

Earnings per share fell to 0.85 rupees from 1.07 rupees while revenue rose to 2.19 billion rupees from 2.09 billion, the company said in a statement.

The results were released after the market closed. Rogers shares closed higher at 28 rupees from 27.95 rupees.