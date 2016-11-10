FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius Rogers & Co's pretax profit drops 68 pct in Q1
November 10, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 10 months ago

Mauritius Rogers & Co's pretax profit drops 68 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Company reported a 68 percent fall in first-quarter pretax profit to 42.2 million rupees ($1.19 million) on Thursday.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island's financial, property and aviation sectors, made a loss per share of 0.15 rupees against earnings of 0.11 rupees a year earlier, when it reported a profit of 132.6 million rupees.

It said revenue for the quarter to September 30 rose 4 percent to 2.01 billion rupees despite falls in its Property Development and Agribusiness operations.

The company said it expects an improvement in its operational results as its financial year progresses.

$1 = 35.4800 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
